Kawasaki announces new and updated models

The StaffOctober 8, 2024

Kawasaki has revealed the new 2025 W230 and updates to its Ninja 1100SX ABS sport-tourer and Versys 1100 SE LT ABS adventure crossover. The W230 joins the W800 in the W series as a small retro bike inspired by the 1965 650-W1. The Ninja 1100SX ABS and Versys SE LT ABS will feature shared updates like a larger engine, an upgraded quickshifter and smartphone connectivity functions.

2025 Kawasaki W230 ABS 

The 2025 Kawasaki W230 ABS is a new retro-inspired motorcycle and the second addition to what Kawasaki is calling its W series, which before now has included only the W800. The W230 is a small-displacement bike inspired by the 1965 650-W1. 

The W230 includes several design features that give it its retro appearance. The engine’s cylinder head features rounded and large cooling fins with machined tips. The bike also includes a chrome fuel injector cover and a teardrop fuel tank. Its peashooter muffler design is decidedly retro and is crafted from stainless steel with a buffed finish. The bike also includes a chrome-plated handlebar and a 3D “W” emblem on the tank. 

The W230 is a small-displacement bike inspired by the 1965 650-W1. Photo courtesy of Kawasaki

It’s powered by an air-cooled 233cc single-cylinder engine with SOHC. It has a bore and stroke of 67.0 x 66.0mm, and Kawasaki says it is tuned to prioritize torque in the low- to mid-range. It has a 6-speed transmission and is fuel-injected. 

The W230 has a semi-double-cradle frame with a 27-degree rake and 3.7 inches of trail. Suspension is provided by a 37mm nonadjustable telescopic fork and twin shocks with 5-step preload adjustment. The wheels are spoked, with an 18-incher in the front and a 17-inch wheel in the rear. A single 265mm disc in the front is pinched by a dual-piston caliper, and a 220mm disc with a single-piston caliper slows things down out back. 

Kawasaki designed the W230’s ergonomics to be relaxed and upright. It features a seat height of 29.3 inches and a slim seat design for easy reach to the ground. Additional features to enhance comfort are the sculpted fuel tank with knee cut-outs, rubber pads and weights in the footpegs, and bar-end weights to manage vibration. The bike has a low claimed wet weight of 315.3 lb.

The 2025 Kawasaki W230 is powered by an air-cooled 233cc single-cylinder engine with SOHC.

A welcome safety feature on the W230 is standard ABS. Instrumentation includes a separate speedometer and tachometer gauges paired with an integrated LCD that shows an odometer, tripmeter, and a clock. It also features a round LED headlight with separate chambers for low and high beams. 

The 2025 Kawasaki W230 ABS will be available in Metallic Ocean Blue / Ebony with an MSRP of $5,599. 

Learn about the new updates to the Ninja 1100SX ABS sport-tourer and Versys 1100 SE LT ABS adventure crossover on the Rider Magazine website.

