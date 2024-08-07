Kawasaki unveils hydrogen concept motorcycle at Suzuka Circuit

On July 20, Kawasaki Motors Ltd., a member of the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Group, conducted the world’s first public demonstration run of a hydrogen ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycle (by a mass-production motorcycle manufacturer) at Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan.

Kawasaki hydrogen engine concept motorcycle at Suzuka Circuit in Japan. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Ltd.)

The hydrogen ICE motorcycle was designed and built as part of Kawasaki’s research that began in March 2023, with test runs starting this year, culminating in this public demonstration run during the Suzuka 8 Hours FIM World Endurance race.

Powering the machine is a hydrogen engine based on the 998 cc In-Line Four Supercharged Engine found in Kawasaki’s Ninja H2 motorcycle. Modifications were made to allow direct injection of hydrogen fuel into the cylinders. The motorcycle’s chassis was designed to accommodate hydrogen fuel canisters and a hydrogen fuel supply system on board.

Hydrogen ICE motorcycles operate on hydrogen combustion, delivering the rumble and pulsating sensation that riders love when twisting the throttle while emitting mainly water and a very small amount of CO2.

As part of its carbon-neutral initiative, Kawasaki Motors is conducting research and development to achieve a functioning hydrogen ICE motorcycle as one carbon-neutral option for riders beginning in the early 2030s. Timing and availability may vary depending on the hydrogen fuel supply infrastructure and the status of legal regulations in each country.

Kawasaki Motors is a full member of HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology), a research association focused on hydrogen technology that is actively conducting basic research on hydrogen engines, hydrogen filling systems, and fuel supply systems to produce hydrogen-powered small mobility vehicles, including motorcycles.