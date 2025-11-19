Yamaha showcases new hydrogen-powered golf car at SEMA

Yamaha’s effort to reach carbon neutrality continued at the 2025 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association’s (SEMA) annual tradeshow in Las Vegas, as the company unveiled its first hydrogen-powered golf car.

Yamaha continues to promote hydrogen as an innovative method to achieve carbon neutrality by displaying the world’s first hydrogen-powered Yamaha Golf Car during the 2025 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association show in Las Vegas. (Photo: Yamaha)

This marks the second consecutive year that Yamaha debuted hydrogen innovation at SEMA. Last year, the OEM launched the world’s first hydrogen-powered internal combustion outboard. Now, with the introduction of another hydrogen-powered product, Yamaha takes additional steps towards achieving carbon neutrality across its product lines.

This latest reveal comes on the heels of Yamaha announcing its new electric motocross concept at EICMA 2025 — the YE-01. Yamaha says it aims to reach carbon neutrality by offering a range of alternative energy solutions, not just electric.

“With a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 for operations and 2050 for products, Yamaha is championing a multi-technology approach aligned with SEMA initiatives to motivate others in the industry to pursue carbon neutrality within product lines,” says Stephen Donnell, president of Yamaha Golf-Car Company. “The positive response from the SEMA audience proves that customers want carbon-neutral options within their vehicles, but they also want to choose the application that best fits their particular lifestyles.”

The H2 golf car model is based on Yamaha’s Drive2 Concierge4 model, a four-seat golf car sold mainly in the U.S. The H2 uses internal combustion hydrogen engines and makes use of existing technologies that does not emit carbon dioxide during the combustion process. The concept model, developed in collaboration with Toyota, includes two 25-liter high-pressure hydrogen tanks positioned under the driver’s seat and on the back of the rear seat.

Yamaha has a long-standing commitment to exploring innovative and sustainable technologies, including hydrogen as a potential fuel source. The company’s interest in hydrogen technology began in 2003 with early research into alternative energy solutions.