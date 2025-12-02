Toyota reveals high-performance Scion 01 SxS concept

Toyota rolled into the 2025 SEMA Show with a surprise: the Scion 01 Concept, a bold, hybrid-powered side-by-side that revives the Scion name as a playground for experimentation and next-gen performance ideas.

Developed by Toyota’s North American engineering team, the Scion 01 packs a high-output turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine drawn from Toyota’s truck lineup. The setup delivers more than 300 hp and includes a Silent Mode for low-speed, EV-only trail running.

According to Don Federico, chief engineer and VP of vehicle performance development, the concept blends Toyota’s performance know-how with the passions of its off-road engineering community — aiming to show how Toyota’s capability can live in new spaces.

“The Scion 01 Concept is about taking what we do best at Toyota and blending it with the passions that drive us. It’s the intersection of advanced performance and our deep enthusiasm for adventure. By bringing those worlds together in a side-by-side format, we’re exploring how Toyota performance can live in entirely new spaces — and inspire a new generation of enthusiasts to get out and go.” — Don Federico, Toyota’s chief engineer and vice president of vehicle performance development.

Purpose-built for high-speed dunes, tight trails, and technical rock crawling, the Scion 01 features long-travel suspension, a balanced track width, and a compact footprint. Toyota also built a first-of-its-kind FIA-compliant cage that meets SCORE and FIA racing standards.

Styled by Toyota’s CALTY design team, the concept integrates Toyota driveline, suspension, and brake components for durability in extreme conditions.

The Scion 01 is strictly a concept and not slated for production, but Toyota is using it to demonstrate how hybrid tech can elevate performance and adventure while supporting its broader sustainability goals.

Is Toyota entering powersports?

Despite the buzz around the Scion 01 Concept, Toyota isn’t signaling a move into the powersports market. The company describes the project as an engineering experiment, not a production program, and confirms the vehicle isn’t for sale.

The concept reflects Toyota engineers’ passion for off-roading and showcases how hybrid performance tech could translate into new environments. But there’s no announcement, roadmap, or indication that Toyota plans to launch a side-by-side or broader powersports lineup.

Bottom line: The Scion 01 is a creative design study, not a preview of Toyota entering the SxS market. Dealers should view it as a tech and design showcase rather than a future competitor.