Rushton Gregory Communications, a marketing communications agency specializing in the marine, outdoor and luxury lifestyle markets, announced it is adding to the vast marketing experience it has relied on for the past two decades by hiring well-known industry editor Adam Quandt. Bringing a wealth of marine and powersport industry knowledge to the team, Quandt joins the firm as account director.

Quandt decided to make the move from journalism to agency life, coming most recently from Boating Industry, where he held the position of editor-in-chief and served as program director for the brand’s Top 100 Awards, which includes the 40 Under 40, Women Making Waves and Top Dealers awards. He also serves on the board of directors for Boating Writers International (BWI), was one of the select members of the BWI NMMA Innovation Awards judging panel and is a past member of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council.

“We’re very excited to have Adam join the Rushton Gregory fold,” says Jordan Balbresky, vice president – of client service at Rushton Gregory Communications. “While engaging with him over the years in his editorial role, he has demonstrated dedication and a deep understanding of the market, impeccable work ethic, and excellent relationships with professionals throughout the industry. We will draw substantially from his experience and look forward to broadening his knowledge base as he becomes a vital part of this team.”

PSB extends congratulations and best wishes to Adam in his new role. Adam attended the Boating Industry Top 100 Awards and the Elevate Summit in conjunction with Accelerate this week in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it was announced that PSB Associate Editor Madelyn Pegg was promoted to managing editor of Boating Industry as she takes over the helm of the marine industry publication owned by PSB parent company EPG Media.