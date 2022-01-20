UBCO gets Tucker distribution

Tucker has announced an expansion of its portfolio of electric-powered products with the addition of UBCO utility e-bikes, new Fantic e-bicycles, Evolve e-skateboards additional models of e-scooters from Dualtron, Speedway, and underwater scooters from Jet Pilot. The company's offering of e-vehicles and accessories launched in early 2021 and has had overwhelming acceptance by forward-looking retailers from throughout the U.S.

Tucker adds three additional e-bicycle models from Italian-maker Fantic to its existing lineup. The new additions include mountain bikes, a commuter e-bike as well as the revolutionary Issimo, a step-through e-bike that has won design awards across Europe. The Issimo features 20-inch fat tires, mid-motor and front suspension.

From UBCO comes a line of utility e-bikes that feature two-wheel drive and built-in components which make the bikes suitable for everything from work, to hunting and outdoors, to commuting and family travel. All UBCO bikes have embedded tech that allows over-the-air updates to the bike via a smartphone app.

Tucker's e-skateboard lineup adds seven new premium boards from Evolve, including their Carbon GTR, Bamboo GTR and Stoke series. Each series features a dramatic look and both GTR series include both off-road and street models.

The ultimate accessory for a scuba diver or snorkeler is an underwater scooter and this season Tucker adds three models to its ePower and Water portfolios. The Yamaha Explorer, Yamaha Sea Wing II and Yamaha RDS250 are licensed products manufactured by Jet Pilot.

In addition, Tucker adds e-scooters from its current suppliers, Dualtron and Speedway.

Tucker recognizes that a dealer's addition of e-bikes and scooters to their business doesn't come without questions, training and operational changes, so the company has also launched a training series specifically designed to help dealers add ePower items to their business operations. The education program will assist employees in understanding the products and working with customer that may be new to the dealership and to ePower products. The training is part of a redesigned Tucker University, an online portal that is available to all Tucker dealers on field staff.

"Electric products are a part of our future and they deserve a place alongside a dealership's current product offering," said Jamie Kempinski, Tucker's director of business development. "Our growing lineup of ePower products, our online training tools and our knowledgeable field sales team make us a great partner for dealers preparing for an electric future."

