According to news reports, San Francisco Harley-Davidson, located at 3146 Mission Street, shut its doors for good last month. The closure appears to be sudden, as social media pages were still promoting deals and events at the dealership through the end of June.

However, the dealership has shut down after being in operation since 1914, KRON4 confirmed on its website.

Previously known as Dudley Perkins Harley-Davidson, the business was founded in 1914 by Dudley Perkins Sr. The motorcycle business “was the world’s longest-running family-owned Harley-Davidson dealership until being sold in January 2018.” It was one of the oldest dealers in San Francisco.

Perkins opened a Harley-Davidson dealership in San Francisco in 1914, becoming one of the nation’s oldest dealerships. He found ways to keep his business alive through two World Wars and a Depression and passed it on to his son and, later, his grandsons.

Dudley-Perkins Co. Harley-Davidson was purchased by Rich Gargano and Cliff Chester. Rich and Cliff also own West Coast Harley-Davidson in Salinas, California, its alternate retail outlet on Cannery Row in Monterey, and House of Thunder Harley-Davidson in Morgan Hill, California.

While the pandemic took a toll on San Francisco Harley-Davidson, the dealership believed it could bounce back.

San Francisco Harley-Davidson did not give a reason for its closure.