Kandi America’s model K27 EV gets CARB approval

Garland, Texas-based Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. and sibling brand of side-by-side brand Massimo, announced its certification by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for meeting the state’s stringent emissions standards.

With this approval in hand, Kandi is preparing delivery of the model K27 — the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the U.S. market — to the Golden State.

Kandi America's K27 received its certification from the California Air Resources Board and is now cleared for California roads.

“California continues to lead the country in reduction of carbon emissions through the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles — representing nearly 50 percent of sales across the U.S. — efforts of which should be largely applauded,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “This certification comes at a great time for Kandi America as the infrastructure put forth by state elected officials, including the Governor’s recent executive order banning sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035, requires new quality, affordable products to enter the market quickly.”

With special promotional pricing, as well as the state’s $2,000 incentive coupled with the $7,500 federal tax credit, eligible buyers in California can drive off with the K27 for just $7,999.

“Our mission at Kandi is to make electric cars accessible which is why we started the Auto EVolution for All campaign. With the rollout of the K27, Californians are able to quickly and easily join the electrification wave taking place across the state by purchasing a reliable, high-tech EV,” said Tai.

The Kandi K27 is a compact model with ample interior space that can comfortably accommodate up to four passengers, making it an ideal automobile for urban driving. The EV is equipped with a backup camera, Bluetooth compatibility and a high-tech touchscreen – everything the modern driver needs.

Vehicle delivery will begin starting in fourth quarter 2020.

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., doing business under the name “Kandi America.” Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles.