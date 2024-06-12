Race Winning Brands adds David Zemla to sales team

Race Winning Brands (RWB), a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the automotive and powersports markets, has announced the appointment of David Zemla as its powersports V-twin technical sales manager. RWB says the move adds veteran expertise and another passionate enthusiast to its growing team.

RWB and its powersports teams are thrilled to welcome David Zemla aboard as its V-twin technical sales manager. (Photo: Race Winning Brands)

Zemla joins the RWB family (effective immediately), bringing significant experience spearheading growth in the V-twin market segment. He has extensive experience in the V-twin industry, having spent many years managing sales and marketing efforts for a range of leading powersports brands such as Burly Brand, Performance Machine and Progressive Suspension. Most recently, he was vice president of marketing for S&S Cycle and director of U.S. operations for Bitubo USA.

“I am pleased to welcome David to the Race Winning Brands family and believe his multiple experiences in the powersports industry will add significant value to Race Winning Brands. We believe his knowledge and experience will benefit our customers and help RWB unlock additional opportunities for improvement in the V-Twin market.” Cary Redman, vice president of sales and category management for Race Winning Brands

Before building his professional career in powersports, Zemla’s passion for motorcycles reaches even earlier into his life. His years spent as an avid rider, enthusiast, powersports consumer and professional have given him a 360° perspective on the V-twin industry, producing valuable knowledge that will help RWB better serve its customers.