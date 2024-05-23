Honda R&D Private Limited (HRID), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., functions as Honda’s research and development arm for motorcycles and power products in India. It recently announced the opening of a new Solution R&D Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Honda’s Triple Action to ZERO2 initiative (carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation) and the prevention of traffic accidents are the company’s primary aims for the future of powersports. (Image: Honda Motor Co.)

Honda has set a global target of achieving carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050 and is working to make a wide range of its products carbon-neutral in terms of their power sources. In the motorcycle business, Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all its motorcycle products in the 2040s.

Shifting to India, where economic development continues, in 2021, the Indian government announced at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (also known as 26th Conference of the Parties, COP26) that the country will work toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.

Under such environmental change, Honda believes that to meet evolving customer demands, the company must respond to electrification trends, create new value outside the established framework, and provide more attractive products and services.

The Solution R&D Center will incorporate advanced mobility technologies into electrified vehicle development more quickly and work on software and connected services through “co-creating” open innovation by adopting technologies and ideas of research and development companies. In addition, by taking advantage of “ecosystem”1 from its geographical location, the Solution R&D Center will partner with companies with new ideas to develop new services and businesses that go beyond the scope of existing businesses and products from a long-term perspective.

Furthermore, Honda says it will actively work to solve social issues, such as the effective use of energy through Honda’s Triple Action to ZERO2 initiative (carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation), and the prevention of traffic accidents.

Honda says it will continue to provide products with new added value through various technological advancements and innovations, bringing “the joy of freedom of mobility” to its customers.

A common profit environment for products and services established by multiple companies.

Honda’s three pillars include achieving zero environmental impact throughout the life cycle of products and corporate activities by 2050 and zero fatalities in traffic accidents involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050.