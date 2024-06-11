Massimo pontoon boats to enter Tractor Supply stores

Massimo Group has launched a Pontoon Boat Pilot Program with Tractor Supply Company for in-store product placement in select Texas store locations.

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, and pet enthusiasts. The company operates over 2,200 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and currently sells a variety of kayaks, canoes, fishing boats, and pedal boats. Massimo Marine products will be the first pontoon boats available in Tractor Supply Company stores, including the entry-level P-22 Limited Pontoon on the floor, and the mid-level P-24, T-25, and T-30 lineup available to order.

Massimo shares that its P-22 Limited Pontoon boats offer a luxurious and comfortable experience for entry-level customers. Photo courtesy of Massimo

“Building on the success of our current agreement with Tractor Supply Company providing our full Massimo Motor product lineup online and in stores, we now have the opportunity to offer Massimo Marine products to customers of the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S.,” says David Shan, founder, chairman, and CEO of Massimo. “This in-store pilot program will include six stores closest to our headquarters in Dallas, and if successful, could become a regular in-store item and roll out to more locations across the United States. We believe Massimo Marine will resonate with Tractor Supply Company customers looking for American made Pontoons that offer luxury boating at an affordable price.

“Massimo Marine is laser focused on utility and value with a limited number of pontoon product offerings versus our peers, and this expansion with Tractor Supply Company would support cross selling motor vehicles and marine products,” he continues. “We continue to see strong demand in our marine segment, with the North America pontoon boat market expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.0 billion by 2028 according to Business Market Insights. Looking ahead, combined with new product initiatives and a growing distribution network, we believe Massimo Marine will continue to expand its revenue and profit contribution to our brand in the years to come.”

Massimo Marine’s lineup of pontoon boats are crafted and assembled in the U.S., ensuring the utmost attention to detail, safety, and durability. The pontoon boats offer a luxurious and comfortable experience for pontoon enthusiasts, offering a range of options for optimal power and featuring a variety of comfort and convenience amenities.

Massimo Marines P-22 Limited Pontoon boats offer a luxurious and comfortable experience for entry-level pontoon enthusiasts. Equipped with 40hp up to 115hp Mercury outboard engines, the Pontoon boats offer a range of options for optimal power. Additionally, boats feature a variety of comfort and convenience amenities, including 4×6.5-inch interior speakers, a 5.5-inch touchscreen LCD audio display, Black Painted Fence Rail Finish, USB Ports, a 12V Port, optional ski tow, a Bimini-mounted anchor/navigation light, a Mooring eye on the starboard side for tie-offs, a Motor-stop safety lanyard, and an Antenna.