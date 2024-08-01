Massimo unveils GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart

Massimo Group has launched its new GKD 350 All-Terrain Go Kart, combining iconic styling with powerful performance. The rugged two-seater was built tough with standard safety features, it offers a 300cc power plant, 25-inch all-terrain tires, and an easy-to-drive automatic transmission.

The two-seater offers standard safety features, a 300cc power plant, 25-inch all-terrain tires, and an easy-to-drive automatic transmission. Photo courtesy of Massimo

Additional features

Rear storage and spare tire

LED projector headlights

300CC gas engine with F-N-R

Adjustable seats and rear storage

Rearview mirrors and a windshield

Green, red and quicksand color options

11 inches of ground clearance

“Following the widespread success of our 2023 holiday item, the Mini 125, we received numerous requests from our customers for an adult version of the model so that the whole family can enjoy the ride,” says David Shan, founder, chairman and CEO. “The new 2024 holiday item GKD 350 is our response to this demand. The GKD 350 delivers, with capabilities and features that provide fun, safety, and capability for drivers. Our open line of communication with our customers and partners, combined with our flexible design and assembly, enables us to quickly respond to their needs to bring new vehicles to the market. As a leader in powersports vehicles, we are well-positioned to drive sales of the GKD 350 through our sales network nationwide.”