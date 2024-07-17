Massimo Group has adopted a new automated vehicle assembly robot line, which is expected to be installed in the coming weeks at its 376,000 square foot factory in Garland, Texas, to support the production of its ATV and UTV lines.

Massimo Founder David Shan says the new assembly line will enhance manufacturing flexibility and increase annual production. Photo courtesy of Massimo

The purpose-built production line integrates an automated flexible conveyance system utilizing Automated Guided Robots (“AGRs”) that move vehicles along the assembly line, guided through the facility along pre-determined pathways. The AGRs replace the traditional fixed workstations for work-in-process movement during manufacturing operations. Each Robot can be individually controlled, enabling de-coupling from the assembly line when needed, such as smoothing station-to-station timing imbalances. Massimo expects the new process will increase assembly efficiency by 50 percent by minimizing manual handling, decreasing labor, and enhancing safety for assembly line workers.

“The completion of the new automated assembly line and vehicle manufacturing capabilities adds to our recent 90,000 square foot expansion to support increased production across our Motor product vertical,” says David Shan, founder, chairman, and CEO of Massimo. “By implementing this industry-leading automated manufacturing infrastructure, we hope to ensure Massimo can continue to deliver the same uncompromising quality, reliability, durability, and performance our customers have come to expect, while simultaneously adding significant efficiencies and safety advantages to the production process. After assembly, accessorizing, and inspection on the new production line, our facility will be outfitted to efficiently palletize and shrink-wrap ATVs and UTVs, enabling the shipment of most orders to stores or distributors within three days.

“Our recent expansion efforts are aimed at enhancing manufacturing flexibility and increasing annual production,” he continues. “We believe with the increased operating efficiencies from the new automated assembly robot line, we can further enhance margins while continuing to grow our revenue and expand our product line with new models and capabilities.”