Massimo adds electric UTV to its vehicle lineup

Massimo Group announced its entrance into the off-road EV segment with the launch of its electric-powered UTV, set to debut in 2026. The company says its turn to ORV electrification shows a commitment to meeting evolving customer demands and positioning itself in the fast-growing electric utility vehicle market.

Powered by a 72V 200AH lithium battery paired with a 15KW permanent magnet synchronous motor, the vehicle offers a driving range of just over 43 miles per charge. The UTV also delivers real-time four-wheel drive capability, a maximum speed of 28 mph, and either a 7- or 10-inch touchscreen display.

“The market for electric UTVs is expanding rapidly, not only among environmentally conscious consumers but also within the farm and ranch communities where quiet operation and reduced emissions are increasingly important,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. “By entering this segment, Massimo is aligning with long-term consumer trends while creating significant growth opportunities for our company and shareholders.”

Massimo isn’t unfamiliar with EV design in manufacturing, as the company currently produces electric golf carts, e-bikes, and charging solutions.

The electric UTV market has seen steady adoption across outdoor, agricultural, and recreational sectors, with customers seeking vehicles that provide ease of use, reduced maintenance, and environmental benefits without compromising on capability, the company says.

In August, Can-Am revealed its first electric ATV, Outlander Electric. Massimo Group says it hopes its entry into the off-road electric market will deliver strong value and performance to its retail and dealer partners.