Kevin Duke, editor of American Rider magazine and a real “bikerider” himself, got a chance of a lifetime to interview the stars of the new Hollywood blockbuster film The Bikeriders.

Austin Butler is part of the star-studded cast of The Bikeriders, which opens on June 21.

The film is about a midwestern motorcycle club from the 1960s that hits theaters on June 21. The movie was inspired by a book of the same name originally published in 1968, which chronicled the characters and exploits of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club as it morphs from a friendly association to a biker gang.

Duke says all the motorcycles used in the film are period-correct 1960s models, and their authentic sounds literally rumble the theater seats.

The day after watching the movie, I attended a junket hosted by the studio and interviewed the actors listed above, as well as director Nichols. We also caught up with the film’s stunt coordinator, Jeff Milburn, who was featured in the December 2023 issue of American Rider. Milburn is a total bike nut, and he was tasked by Nichols to make sure all the motorcycle elements in the movie were authentic. Kevin Duke, editor of American Rider

Check out these interviews to learn about the efforts involved in bringing vintage motorcycles to the big screen. Then, go to theaters on June 21 to see the film for yourself!