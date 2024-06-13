Polaris opens off-road electric charging network in Michigan’s U.P.

Polaris Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) recently celebrated the launch and grand opening of an electric off-road vehicle charging network in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

An all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic off-road vehicle charging at one of the four new off-road charging stations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Polaris)

Just under a year after Polaris received a Mobility Public-Private Partnership & Programming (MP4) grant through Michigan Office of Future Mobility & Electrification’s (OFME) program to develop and maintain an off-road trail charging network in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the off-road charging network is officially open.

Polaris says this is a “first-of-its-kind” off-road electric charging network that supports around 100 miles of scenic off-road trails in the Upper Peninsula.

“Polaris and Michigan are connected in our efforts to bring exciting innovation and the latest technology to outdoor recreation,” says Andrew Chasse, vice president of strategy and partnerships at Polaris. “I’d like to thank the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in particular for allowing Polaris the opportunity to play a role in such an important initiative for the state and this standout milestone for the powersports industry.”

“Michigan is known as a Make-It State, leveraging our incredible talent pool that brings together innovation, grit, determination, and visionary products of the future. Working in tandem with Polaris to launch an electric off-road vehicle charging network in the Upper Peninsula, exemplifies how working through public private partnerships bring ideation to fruition in every corner of Michigan. We applaud Polaris’s effort to support the growth of a reliable EV charging infrastructure in one of Michigan’s favorite ORV riding destinations.” Justine Johnson, State of Michigan chief mobility officer

Michigan’s MP4 grant supports the modernization of the state’s mobility offerings and its massive outdoor recreation industry as it transitions to more electric and technology-enabled vehicles. In June 2023, Polaris announced it had been selected to receive a $700,000 grant to develop and maintain an off-road trail charging network in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The EV charging stations are free to use and enable the use of various electric off-road vehicles or other trail-approved electric options on the public trail system. Four chargers are deployed in Ontonagon, White Pine, Bergland, and Greenland on state-designated ORV trails in the woods of Ontonagon County.

Polaris partnered with Texas-based Yotta Energy, a leader in renewable energy storage, to provide the charging hardware. Yotta’s REV charging station is an integrated, scalable EV charging solution with solar production capacity and 120kWh of onboard energy storage. The solution can be grid-connected or completely off-grid, making it suitable for use in remote areas and urban locations.

All-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic off-road vehicles on off-road trails near Ontonagon, Michigan. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Polaris)

With the development of this off-road EV charging network, Polaris also announced that local Polaris Adventures Outfitter, Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures near Ontonagon, Mich., is the first in the country to offer a rental fleet of Polaris’ all-electric off-road vehicle, the Ranger XP Kinetic. Rentals of the RANGER XP Kinetic started recently, allowing Polaris Adventures customers to explore Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula’s most famous trail – The Pioneer ORV Trail.

“Our approach to electrification remains centered around understanding where we can best incorporate EV technology to enhance the riding experience and provide an incredible offering to customers. For utility customers, we’ve shown how electric technology can help us build one of the best utility off-road side-by-sides on the market, while data and insights from this effort in Michigan can help us refine our view on opportunities within the recreation off-road space.” Andrew Chasse, vice president of strategy and partnerships at Polaris