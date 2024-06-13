Suzuki unveils first selection of 2025 motorcycles and ATVs

Suzuki has announced its first wave of 2025 DualSport, Sport, Cruiser, Scooter, Offroad, and Youth ATV models.

Sportbike

Suzuki invented the Sportbike segment in 1985 with the iconic GSX-R750. With an impressive legacy of racing championships earned around the world to the GSX-R750’s current impact on MotoAmerica Supersport racing, the Suzuki GSX-R line continues providing riders with a powerful combination of breathtaking performance and precise handling.

GSX-R1000R & GSX-R1000 – Suzuki unleashed a legend in 2001 with the introduction of the GSX-R1000. Using the lithe chassis of the GSX-R750 and the 988cc inline four-cylinder engine architecture Suzuki is renowned for, liter-class Superbike performance and handling became available to riders everywhere.

At the pinnacle of the GSX-R family of ultra-high-performance motorcycles, the 2025 GSX-R1000R’s versatile engine provides class-leading power delivered smoothly and controllably across a broad RPM range.

Like the original GSX-R1000, the 2025 GSX-R1000’s and 1000R’s compact chassis deliver nimble handling, impressive suspension feel, and braking control that allows a rider to conquer a racetrack or cruise a country road. Advanced electronic rider aids such as traction control*, launch control, and a bi-directional quick shifter enhance the riding experience while the distinctive, aerodynamic GSX-R bodywork slices through the wind.

The GSX-R1000R ups the ante with Showa’s BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components creating an unmatched pairing of reliability and handling that will help rule any rider’s track day. With stainless steel brake lines, radially-mounted Brembo Monobloc brake calipers and a pair 320mm Brembo T-drive floating brake rotors helping provide strong stopping power, the GSX-R1000R gives a rider a motorcycle with outstanding performance, responsiveness and feel.

The 2025 GSX-R1000R is available in a new Candy Daring Red / Glass Black paint scheme with red wheels, and gold-anodized suspension components, or the stunning Metallic Matte Sword Silver scheme with bright blue graphics on the fairing and on the black wheels, perfectly matching the black fork legs. The 2025 GSX-R1000RZ is available in a race-inspired Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Triton Blue paint scheme with black wheels and blue-anodized suspension components.

The 2025 GSX-R1000 offers the new Candy Daring Red color scheme with matching red wheels or the sophisticated Glass Matte Sword Silver scheme with new, bright blue graphics on the fairing and on its black wheels.

2025 Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Key GSX-R1000R & GSX-R1000 features:

The compact, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc, inline-four-cylinder engine has the exclusive Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing System (SR-VVT) using a centrifugal actuated mechanism on the intake camshaft sprocket to increase high RPM power without losing low- to mid-range torque.

The Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) multi-plate, wet clutch functions like a slipper clutch during downshifts while increasing pressure on the plates during acceleration.

The Suzuki Bi-directional Quick Shift System enables smooth, clutchless upshifts and downshifts of the cassette-style, six-speed transmission.

Light and compact, the twin-spar aluminum frame has adjustable swingarm pivots to help racers tune the chassis.

The GSX-R1000R’s Showa BFF fork and rear suspension deliver extraordinary handling while the lean-sensitive, ABS** system monitors the Brembo four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers that are fed by stainless steel brake lines.

The GSX-R1000’s twin-spar aluminum frame and arched swingarm hold a Showa Big Piston fork and rear suspension that deliver extraordinary handling while the pitch-sensitive, ABS** system monitors the Brembo four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers.

An Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) provides six-direction, three-axis, motion, and position information to the ECM so instantaneous electronic adjustments are made to the Traction Control* and the lean-sensitive Motion Track Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)** .

The LCD multifunction instrument panel was inspired by the GSX-RR MotoGP dash, and the aerodynamic fairing houses a bright, stacked LED headlight assembly and eyebrow position lights above the Suzuki Ram Air Direct intake ducts.

The aerodynamic bodywork has a compelling appearance and a slippery shape directly aiding performance by improving handling and speed on the racetrack.

The reasonable sport riding position comes from a carefully crafted relationship between the clip-ons, footrests, and a seat height of just 32.48 inches (825mm).

GSX-R750 – Whether on a rider’s favorite road or the racetrack, the GSX-R750 delivers outstanding engine performance and precise handling making for a lightweight, agile, and exhilarating motorcycle.

The GSX-R750’s secret is an inspired pairing of 750cc performance with the lightweight, compact chassis of a 600cc Supersport, further augmented by technologically advanced premium suspension front and rear.

For 2025, the GSX-R750 takes on a few stunning looks, including revisiting Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue in the GSX-R750Z model. The 750 is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, or in sophisticated Solid Iron Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

Advertisement

2025 Suzuki GSX-R750Z

Key GSX-R750 features:

The GSX-R750’s fuel-injected, 750cc, four-cylinder engine powers a balanced sportbike experience. This engine pulls strong off the bottom like a larger displacement powerplant while building revs like a smaller mill – it’s the best of both worlds.

A race-proven, back-torque-limiting clutch contributes to smoother downshifting and corner entry while the close-ratio six-speed transmission features a taller first-gear ratio and shorter ratios for second, third, fourth, and sixth gear, making it easier for a racer to get a good start while improving straight-line acceleration and drive out of corners.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis, balancing light weight and strength. The Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to deliver exceptional handling.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) offers a push-button selection of two racing-developed engine control maps to suit road or track conditions, and personal tastes.

The compact, lightweight instrument cluster is track day-ready with a built-in lap timer/stopwatch and a programmable shift light. The distinctive multi-reflector headlight with vertically-stacked high- and low-beam halogen bulbs is centered between position lights on each side.

The GSX-R750’s trim, simple, and lightweight bodywork creates an exciting, aerodynamic style that truly works exceptionally well at speed. The front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors while the trim tail section houses the rear signals.

GSX-R600 – Suzuki transformed the sportbike segment with the original GSX-R750 in 1985, then went on to further transform it when it expanded the GSX-R line with the addition of the GSX-R600. The 2025 GSX-R600 embodies Suzuki’s tradition of blending race-winning performance with impeccable street manners.

The GSX-R600’s compact, powerful, four-cylinder engine promptly reacts when you twist the throttle, while its supremely refined suspension and brakes provide precise, responsive handling. The superb ergonomics boost control and comfort while the iconic GSX-R bodywork looks great under any of the three available paint schemes.

For 2025 the GSX-R600 continues in Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue in the GSX-R600Z. This stunning sportbike is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or in classy Solid Iron Gray and Glass Sparkle Black.

Key GSX-R600 features:

The GSX-R600’s compact, fuel-injected 599cc, four-cylinder engine with a race-proven over-square bore/stroke ratio produces remarkably strong high rpm power delivery.

A race-proven, back-torque-limiting clutch contributes to smoother downshifting and corner entry while the close-ratio six-speed transmission has Suzuki’s legendary smooth and precise shifting characteristics that pay dividends on the street or racetrack.

The twin-spar aluminum frame effectively connects the steering head with the swingarm pivot portion of the chassis, balancing light weight and strength. The Showa® Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) and remote reservoir rear shock absorber are fully adjustable to deliver exceptional handling.

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) offers push-button selection of two racing-developed engine control maps to suit road or track conditions, and personal tastes.

The compact, lightweight instrument cluster is track day-ready with a built-in lap timer/stopwatch and programmable shift light. The distinctive multi-reflector headlight with vertically-stacked high- and low-beam halogen bulbs is centered between position lights.

Developed through successful racing, the slim and lightweight bodywork creates an exciting, aerodynamic style that works exceptionally well at speed. The front turn signals are integrated into the rearview mirrors while the trim tail section houses the rear signals.

Dualsport

DR650S – For 2025, the Suzuki DR650S continues its legacy as a great all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

For 2025, the DR650 comes in Solid Black and Iron Gray paint with contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork featuring distinctive blue and black graphics. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2025 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.

2025 Suzuki DR650S

Key DR650S features:

Convenient push-button electric starting easily gets the torque-rich, 644cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-stroke thumper ready for fun.

The smooth-shifting transmission with an easy-pull clutch makes it easy to ride the DR650S on any type of road.

Built around cast and tubular parts precision welded together, the strong steel frame has high-quality suspension and brake components for trouble-free riding.

Engineered into the suspension is the ability to lower the seat height, using a Genuine Suzuki Accessory lowering kit.

Boulevard M109R – The 2025 M109R’s powerful V-twin engine uses some of the largest pistons in the industry, making a bike that gets the adrenaline flowing. The imposing V-twin engine is placed in a streamlined chassis with slash-cut mufflers, drag-style bars, a stylish supplied solo seat cowl, and a distinctively shaped headlight nacelle that’s uniquely Suzuki.

2025 Suzuki M109R

Key Boulevard M109R features:

The M109R’s Glass Sparkle Black is a modern take on a classic theme. High-quality paint, plus chrome components alert everyone this is a serious muscle cruiser and part of Suzuki’s performance heritage.

The M109R is sleek and purposeful from nose to tail; from the distinctive headlight nacelle to drag-style handlebars and tear-drop fuel tank, the M109R is even sleeker when the solo tail cowl is mounted in place of the passenger seat.

The 109-cubic inch (1783cc), 54-degree, V-twin rumbles through a pair of large-diameter mufflers powering through to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Radially-mounted, dual front disc brakes help deliver sure stopping performance, similar to those on Suzuki GSX-R1000R race bikes. The substantial, inverted fork and the 240mm wide rear tire give the M109R a tough, aggressive stance and a smooth, comfortable ride.

Boulevard C50T Special – With the Suzuki 2025 Boulevard C50T Special, riders are in command on city streets or on the interstate. The C50T Special’s fuel-injected, 50-cubic inch, V-twin engine delivers abundant torque and is engineered for touring comfort.



Its bold, American-heritage styling stands out while evoking powerful traditions, while an extensive features list makes it ideal for stylish cruising or long-distance touring. Tour-ready features include spacious, plush seating, an aerodynamic yet classically styled windshield, and the available studded saddlebags that match the studded dual seats, delivering all-day rider and passenger comfort.

Key Boulevard C50T Special features:

Pearl Brilliant White paint with subtle blue graphics blends well with the Boulevard’s classic styling, windscreen, and studded leather-texture seats.

The 50 cubic-inch (805cc), 45-degree, V-twin engine rumbles through dual pipes as it smoothly puts down power at home both in town and on the highway.

The Fast Idle System (AFIS) automatically sets the engine speed while an innovative 3D-mapped digital ignition system uses a throttle-position sensor to help boost the hallmark big V-twin’s low-down torque.

With a light lever pull, the clutch feeds engine power to the smooth-shifting five-speed transmission and out to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Riders settle in behind a classically-styled windscreen holding wide, buckhorn-style handlebars, with feet comfortably on forward-mount floorboards, while sitting on a plush, studded seat that is a low 27.6 inches above the ground.

The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank complements the large, valance fenders covering 15-inch rear and 16-inch front whitewall tires mounted on spoke-style chrome wheels.

Brushed, stainless steel shields the stout front fork, and a hidden, link-style rear shock smooths out the ride while giving an old-school, hardtail look.

Boulevard C50 – With the 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50, riders should be ready to be the center of attention. The Boulevard C50 stamps a traditional and bold styling on modern cruiser engineering. With a kicked-out fork, valance-style fenders, staggered, chrome dual exhaust, and the C50’s fuel-injected, 50 cubic-inch, V-twin, this bike delivers abundant torque and style.

Key Suzuki Boulevard C50 features:

Solid Iron Gray paint with understated tank graphics augment the C50’s classic stance.

The 50 cubic-inch (805cc), 45-degree V-twin engine rumbles through dual pipes as it smoothly puts down power on the boulevard, or on the highway.

The Auto Fast Idle System (AFIS) automatically sets the engine speed while an innovative 3D-mapped digital ignition system uses a throttle-position sensor to help boost low-down torque.

With a light lever pull, the clutch feeds engine power to the smooth-shifting five-speed transmission and out to the clean, low-maintenance shaft drive.

Riders grab wide, buckhorn-style handlebars, with feet comfortably on forward-mount floorboards, while sitting on a plush, low seat just 27.6 inches above the ground.

The classically styled 4.1-gallon fuel tank complements the large, valance fenders that hover over the wide 15-inch rear and 16-inch front tires mounted on spoke-style chrome wheels.

Brushed, stainless steel shields the stout front fork, while a hidden, link-style rear shock smooths the ride, giving the bike an old-school, hardtail profile.

Scooter

Burgman 400 – The 2025 Suzuki Burgman 400’s sharp styling is coated in an understated Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paint scheme, set off with blue wheels further emphasizing the Burgman’s luxury performance mission.



The Burgman’s compact, strong, and responsive 400cc engine uses a distinct camshaft profile and Suzuki’s dual-spark ignition to comply with worldwide emissions. Like systems used on the Hayabusa, GSX-S1000GX+, and GSX-S1000GT, the Burgman features a rider-selectable Traction Control* system helping offer the rider peace of mind while riding. The Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)** monitors wheel speeds and hydraulic pressure hundreds of times per second, helping provide stopping power matched to the available traction.

Key Suzuki Burgman 400 features:

Smooth running, fuel-injected, DOHC, 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine powers a smooth and seamless CVT automatic transmission.

Strong low-speed engine response with excellent fuel economy*** and worldwide emissions compliance.

The standard Easy Start and Traction Control* systems can be monitored from the modern Instrument Panel.

Sporty and slim bodywork with a Metallic Matte Black No. 2 scheme and advanced LED lighting.

Agile handling from a sturdy frame and large 15-inch front wheel.

Spacious under-seat storage and two front compartments with a DC power outlet provide multiple cargo storage options.

Superb stopping power from the triple-disc brakes with standard Suzuki Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)**.

Motocross

The Suzuki RM-Z is heralded as one of the most celebrated motocrossers in AMA history. The 2025 RM-Zs continue to deliver legendary cornering, nimble handling, high peak power, and proven durability for virtually any style a racer or offroad enthusiast rides.

RM Army Edition

The successful RM Army Edition program continues for 2025*. Buyers of new 2025 RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 models will also receive the following components to upgrade their new bike:

Pro Circuit RM Army Edition T-6 full system exhaust: titanium silencer shell with carbon end cap, stainless steel header and custom “RM Army Edition” decal (Average Retail Value (ARV): $1,100.00)

Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics Kit (ARV: $149.99)

Also included in the kit is a QR code that gives riders the option to purchase discounted matching number plate graphics for their new RM-Z that they can customize with their own name and number.

* Program subject to change, see dealer for details.



RM-Z450 – The 2025 RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling that affirms Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0, or proven fuel-coupler system included with each 2025 RM-Z450.

Key RM-Z450 features:

Delivering excellent throttle response through the entire rev range, the 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is the latest incarnation of Suzuki’s proven fuel-injected powerplant that delivers high peak horsepower with strong torque characteristics.

Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

Balancing lightness with strength to achieve exceptional handling, the aluminum frame and beam-style swingarm support the fully adjustable, the SHOWA® Balance Free spring fork and shock that deliver remarkable damping response.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings though a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provides the rider a performance edge.

The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

Suzuki Genuine Accessories include items that can enhance the RM-Z’s performance and simplify maintenance.

RM-Z250 – The 2025 RM-Z250 has an established reputation as one of the best-handling 250’s. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed aluminum swingarm use a KYB-supplied adjustable suspension with a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help fast riders maneuver the RM-Z250 as they carve up the track. Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system make for quick and easy tuning. Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy continues with the 2025 RM-Z250.

Key RM-Z250 features:

Superb performance starts with a center-port head as the fuel-injected, 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC engine is proven and dependable while delivering strong peak power and superb throttle response through the entire rev range.

Thanks to Suzuki’s industry-leading design and production standards, shifting the five-speed transmission is smooth and precise, while the multi-plate, wet clutch uses a lever and cam release mechanism for a light and direct feel.

Agile handling comes from an aluminum frame that is lighter but has a ten percent increase in torsional rigidity as compared to the prior generation frame, achieving superior front-and-rear weight distribution. The KYB® coil spring fork and shock have fully adjustable damping force for superior suspension response.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is included and provides the ability to adjust the fuel injection and ignition settings through a smartphone application, while the Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) and advanced traction management system provide the rider a performance edge.

The Suzuki beak-inspired styling has sharp front fender and radiator shroud shapes that blend into the frame’s side covers and into an upswept tail. This functional styling and trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate maneuvering and comfort.

Offroad

DR-Z125L – Well suited for young and smaller riders, the 2025 Suzuki DR-Z125L takes on the dirt like a larger, more expensive bike. Large 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires and a front disc brake deliver big bike performance in a size-appropriate motorcycle.



The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills in young riders, thanks to its manual clutch and smooth five-speed transmission. Styled to evoke Suzuki’s Championship-winning RM-Z models, the 2025 DR-Z125L continues to impress young riders with a race-oriented profile.

2025 Suzuki DR-Z125L

Key DR-Z125L features:

Compact, 124cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine with a Mikuni VM20SS carburetor provides strong low- to mid-range power delivery.

The easy-pull, clutch lever lets the rider control takeoffs and power delivery. Five-speed transmission with a foot-operated gearshift system delivers precise operation.

Lightweight, high-rigidity steel pipe frame and rear beam-style swingarm and lightweight spoke-style wheels with aluminum rims (19-inch front/16-inch rear) help reduce unsprung weight, contributing to agile handling, and smooth suspension performance.

A precise, digital CDI ignition system has an ignition-timing map tuned to optimize the engine’s power characteristics.

The bright Suzuki Factory Championship Yellow bodywork provides a seamless surface for easy maneuverability. The 32-inch seat height lets the bike fit a variety of riders.

DR-Z50 – The 2025 Suzuki DR-Z50 is ideal for young, beginning riders. This motorcycle will be in the family for years, thanks to its rugged construction and sturdy ten-inch wheels. The DR-Z50 is the perfect way to get the whole family involved in motorcycling.

Key DR-Z50 features:

Powered by a dependable, 49cc, four-stroke engine with plenty of torque to deliver the right type of performance for a younger rider. The engine’s peak power can be adjusted via a throttle limiter allowing adults to control engine output to suit the young rider’s ability.

The easy-to-use automatic clutch smoothly transmits power through the three-speed manual foot-shift transmission, so beginning riders learn key gear-shifting techniques while discovering the joy of riding.

The DR-Z50 has a durable steel frame and swingarm designed to carry a wide range of riders while tackling a variety of riding conditions. An inverted front fork has an RM-Z-inspired design to produce enjoyable riding on a variety of terrain, with 3.8 inches of front wheel travel to help absorb bumps.

Starting the DR-Z50 requires a simple push of the electric start button. Riders can also kickstart the bike, so a fun day of riding is always available. The DR-Z50 provides the security of a keyed ignition, so the engine cannot run unless a supervising adult has switched it on.

Aggressive RM-Z-inspired styling with bright yellow bodywork lets the rider enjoy big bike looks. The slightly forward-leaning riding position aids rider mobility, and the low 22-inch seat height helps put entry-level riders at ease.

The DR-Z50 is designed for use by children and off-road use only—do not use on public roads. The DR-Z50 is not recommended for children under age seven. Adult supervision is required during operation. Single rider only—weight limit 40 kg (88 pounds).

Youth ATV

QuadSport Z90 ATV- The 2025 Suzuki QuadSport Z90+ is an ideal ATV for adult-supervised riders, aged twelve and older. Convenient features like an automatic transmission and electric starter help make this ATV easy to operate. The QuadSport Z90 includes a keyed ignition switch and throttle limiter for supervising adults to adjust performance and choose when a young rider may ride. With the QuadSport Z90, the whole family will experience the fun of the outdoors and the joy of riding.

2025 Suzuki QuadSport Z90 ATV

Key QuadSport Z90 features:

Compact and durable, 90cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has an easy electric starting system plus a standard backup recoil starter. This clean-burning, four-stroke engine complies with EPA emissions regulations.

The smooth-running CVT automatic transmission provides effortless operation and helps the rider focus on riding instead of shifting. A speed-limiter collar in the automatic clutch limits top speed to 15 mph and can be removed as the rider gains ability.

Single A-arm front suspension with twin, independent shock absorbers and single-shock rear suspension provide long wheel travel for the one-piece, eight-inch wheels with tubeless tires providing a smooth, comfortable ride.

A keyed ignition switch lets supervising adults decide when the fun begins and ends. The throttle limiter allows adult supervisors to align the maximum power delivery to suit the rider’s ability.

Modern styling, full floorboards, and a big Quad profile feature Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork with black and red graphics. The T-shaped seat is just 25.6 inches tall, making it easier for smaller riders to get on and operate the ATV.

QuadSport Z50 ATV- The 2025 QuadSport Z50+ gives adult-supervised young riders aged six and older an ideal quad to learn upon, while developing their riding skills and having fun. With a focus on adult control, this QuadSport Z50 features a throttle limiter to control engine performance, a tether switch to remotely shut off the ignition, and a keyed main switch that prevents unauthorized use. Adjustable hand controls, an automatic transmission, full floorboards, and a low seat height help beginning riders enjoy the Z50, making it the perfect choice for younger riders.

Key QuadSport Z50 features:

A compact, durable, 49cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has easy electric starting, plus a back-up recoil starter. This clean-burning, four-stroke engine complies with EPA emissions regulations.

A smooth-running CVT automatic transmission provides effortless operation, allowing a young rider to focus on riding instead of shifting.

The strong steel frame has an independent swingarm front suspension with coil-over shock absorbers and a single-shock rear suspension providing long wheel travel for the one-piece, seven-inch wheels on tubeless tires.

A keyed ignition switch lets adults decide when the action begins and ends. A remote, tether-type engine stop switch allows adult supervisors to shut down the engine if necessary.

Modern styling with full floorboards and a big Quad profile features Suzuki Champion Yellow bodywork with black and red graphics. The T-shaped seat height is just 21.1 inches making it easier for the rider to get on and confidently ride the Z50.

*The Traction Control System is not a substitute for the rider’s throttle control. It cannot prevent loss of traction due to excessive speed when the rider enters a turn and/or applies the brakes. Neither can it prevent the front wheel from losing grip.



**Depending on road surface conditions, such as wet, loose, or uneven roads, braking distance for an ABS-equipped vehicle may be longer than for a vehicle not equipped with ABS. ABS cannot prevent wheel skidding caused by braking while cornering. Please drive carefully and do not overly rely on ABS.



***Suzuki’s fuel economy estimates are based on EPA exhaust emission measurement tests conducted by Suzuki and are intended for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage may vary depending on how you ride and maintain your vehicle, road and driving conditions, tire pressure, engine break-in, accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.



