VP Racing Fuels names director of marketing

VP Racing Fuels, Inc. has announced the addition of Steve Ward to its team as director of marketing. Ward earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Communications with a minor in Marketing from Missouri State University.

Most recently, as director of marketing at financial services giant H&R Block, Ward led the vision and strategy for H&R Block web properties. Before this accomplishment, he led creative development and strategy for a diverse portfolio of clients at leading marketing and advertising agencies.

"The VP team prides itself in having star players leading every area," says Alan Cerwick, president and CEO of VP. "With over 30 years of marketing experience across a broad range of product categories, Steve brings an ideal background for our product and channel expansions. With his years in strategic marketing, digital marketing and advertising, his disciplinary expertise will contribute significantly to our consumer product initiatives and revolutionary efforts in renewable race fuels."