No Sight No Problem Powersports holds grand opening

When Steve Scott, owner of No Sight No Problem Powersports in Bluefield, West Virginia, was a baby, he was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma. By the time Scott turned 18, he was completely blind. But nothing has stopped him from his love of working on ATVs and side-by-sides.

No Sight No Problem Powersports held its grand opening on May 3 in Bluefield, West Virginia. (Photos: NSNP Powersports/Facebook)

“It’s all I’ve ever done since I was a little boy,” Scott told local television station WVVA. “I just grew up around engines, and anything that can go fast or potentially hurt you is what I’ve been into. So I’ve just never known anything different.”

Scott retired as an automotive tech before starting his journey as a business owner and powersports technician. He uses some specialized tools, but he says most of his work is done from memory and learning where things are in the shop and on the machines he repairs.

Steve Scott, owner of NSNP Powersports, hopes to inspire others with handicaps to never give up their dreams.

NSNP Powersports held a grand opening on Friday, May 3, and, according to his video podcast posted after the event, there was a good turnout.

Scott does have some help around the shop. Fiancée Pam McCormick helps him in some ways, such as by identifying different color wires. However, she says she can’t take credit for the work he does.

NSNP Powersports offers ATV and Side-by-Side rentals, repairs, and small engine work. It is certified for multiple brands of ATVs and side-by-side and can work on just about anything.

While Scott admits there are challenges, he doesn’t complain about being blind. He’s hoping to inspire others who are handicapped to never give up.

Sources: WVVA, NSNP Facebook