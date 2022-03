Harley-Davidson dealership announces closure after 43 years

Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Littleton, Colorado, announced via a Facebook post that its doors have closed for good as of Feb. 28.

The post to the dealership's 15,000 Facebook followers generated 405 comments and 606 shares.

2022 Dealership Transactions as provided to Powersports Business

January 2022

Addicted Powersports - Buys Cycle City Wyoming (WY)

MOMS – Buys Enfield Motorsports (CT) and Valley Motorsports (MA)

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson closes (PA)

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul – Buys Bison Thunder Motorcycle (MN)

Zia Powersports – Adds Lone Star Powersports (TX)

Storm Lake Honda – Buys Schuelke Powersports (IA)

RumbleOn – Buys RideNow Beach Boulevard (FL)

February 2022

Ken and Joe's Powersports acquired (CA)

Four Corners Harley-Davidson and Four Corners Powersports acquired (CO)