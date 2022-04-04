Dealership, open since 2009, closing at the end of the month

Another Harley-Davidson dealership is closing its doors after being in business since 2009, with April being its last month in operation, according to notice on the dealership’s website.

Big Island Harley-Davidson in Kailua, Hawaii, writes on its website:

“Big Island Harley-Davidson has made the decision to close our doors permanently. Our last day of business will be on April 30th, 2022. After that date you may reach out to Pacific Harley-Davidson bigislandhd@pacifichd.com for any motorcycle needs. Since 2009 we have been honored to serve our community and would like to thank all of our customers and employees of our company. Big Island Harley-Davidson could not have been successful for all these years without your support and loyalty. Thank you for being with our company in all ups and downs. Please visit us during our last month of business for 35% off everything in-stock in the store.” Mahalo & a hui ho

A Facebook post from the dealership announces the closure below.

It's the first Q2 buy-sell-close transaction of Q2 2022.

2022 Dealership Transactions as provided to Powersports Business

January 2022

Addicted Powersports - Buys Cycle City Wyoming (WY)

MOMS – Buys Enfield Motorsports (CT) and Valley Motorsports (MA)

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson closes (PA)

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul – Buys Bison Thunder Motorcycle (MN)

Zia Powersports – Adds Lone Star Powersports (TX)

Storm Lake Honda – Buys Schuelke Powersports (IA)

RumbleOn – Buys RideNow Beach Boulevard (FL)

February 2022

Ken and Joe's Powersports acquired (CA)

Four Corners Harley-Davidson and Four Corners Powersports acquired (CO)

March 2022

Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson closes (CO)

Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson acquired (PA)

Shelton's Harley-Davidson acquired (NC)