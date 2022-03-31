Retirement brings new owner to dealership

A retiring couple will bring a new dealership ownership opportunity for one of the members of the inaugural class of Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers.

Carson Baker, owner of Baker American Cycles in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has acquired Shelton’s Harley-Davidson in Smithfield, North Carolina, from retiring owners Shelton and Sharon Davis. It's been renamed Bulldog Harley-Davidson under Baker's ownership.

A dealership Facebook post reads: “Shelton and Sharon Davis would like to extend gratitude to all the loyal customers and patrons that have walked through the doors and made our dealerships such a special place to be. 33 years is not a short time, but it’s felt like it’s gone by in a blink of an eye. With Shelton’s love of Harley and Sharon’s passion for family, the two have made Shelton’s Harley-Davidson a place that will always be remembered.”

That pushes the Q1 buy-sell-close count to 12 deals:

2022 Dealership Transactions as provided to Powersports Business

January 2022

Addicted Powersports - Buys Cycle City Wyoming (WY)

MOMS – Buys Enfield Motorsports (CT) and Valley Motorsports (MA)

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson closes (PA)

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul – Buys Bison Thunder Motorcycle (MN)

Zia Powersports – Adds Lone Star Powersports (TX)

Storm Lake Honda – Buys Schuelke Powersports (IA)

RumbleOn – Buys RideNow Beach Boulevard (FL)

February 2022

Ken and Joe's Powersports acquired (CA)

Four Corners Harley-Davidson and Four Corners Powersports acquired (CO)

March 2022

Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson closes (CO)

Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson acquired (PA)