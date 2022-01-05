Can-Am point part of dealership’s acquisition: report

With four glass garage doors allowing for easy viewing from outside and easy access to get vehicles in and out of the showroom, there’s plenty to like about the latest acquisition by Zia Powersports owners Tanner and Trey Gearn, according to a report by the Abilene News Reporter in Texas.

The mammoth location previously served as an indoor virtual golf course, fitness center and church. When Lone Star Powersports opens later this month, it will be the home of Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Honda, Suzuki, Centurion and Misty Harbor units.

The Gearns also own Zia locations in Clovis and Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Read the article on ReporterNews.com by clicking the link below.

https://www.reporternews.com/story/money/business/local/2021/12/30/lone-star-powersports-conns-crumbl-cookies-salty-roan-among-new-businesses-revving-up-abilene/9025748002/