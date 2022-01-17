Dealership announces permanent closure

With the flurry of buy/sell activity that has welcomed in 2022, there’s now also news that a dealership will be closing its doors for good.

Hot Metal Harley-Davidson in Pittsburgh is closing for good on Jan. 18, according to the dealership’s website.

A Facebook post on Jan. 7 notified customers that their last chance to purchase a new or used motorcycle from Hot Metal Harley-Davidson would be Jan. 19.

The dealership had been a winner of the Bar & Shield Award from the Motor Co., according to its website.