Customers of closed shop get assist with maintenance contracts from nearby dealer

Customers who purchased any prepaid maintenance contracts and gift cards from the now-closed Iron Town Harley-Davidson in New Berlin, Wisconsin, will be able to utilize them at Milwaukee Harley-Davidson after Milwaukee H-D purchased the assets of Iron Town H-D.

The closure of Iron Town H-D left numerous customers without the ability to use their prepaid maintenance contracts or gift cards. Milwaukee Harley-Davidson is committed to honoring any of these that are outstanding at its Silver Spring Road location.

“It is our intent to do whatever it takes to best serve the current customers, Harley Owners Group, and the entire riding community in this marketplace,” said Mike Shedivy, president of Windy City-Fox Motorsports, which includes Milwaukee Harley-Davidson. “There is tremendous potential in this market and Hal’s/Iron Town has a rich history in the community. We will do our part to carry that forward with Milwaukee Harley-Davidson.”