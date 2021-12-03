Dealership announces closure after 22 years

Comments on Facebook ranged from “OMG” to “Wow!” to “Nooooooooo!!!!!!!” when news of the latest dealership closure in 2021 became public on Friday.

Rommel Harley-Davidson Annapolis in Maryland announced on its Instagram and Facebook that it closed today after 22 years in operation.

“The decision has been in conjunction with Harley-Davidson Motor Company to close the doors of the Annapolis dealership. We invite you to visit our Smyrna, DE and Salisbury, MD locations after December 3rd.”

On Facebook, the post garnered 43 comments and 61 shares among its 6,309 followers.