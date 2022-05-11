Dealership group adds fifth location in state

The latest powersports dealership acquisition will allow the new owners to expand as part of their 50 years in the business, according to a Facebook post. With locations already in Rocky Mount, Greenville, New Bern, Tarboro, Twin County Motorsports & Marine / Big Rock Powersports & Marine announced that it has added a location in Elizabeth City.

From the Facebook post: “We are excited to announce that we are growing and expanding in Eastern North Carolina. We will now be Big Rock Powersports & Marine of Elizabeth City. The location and hours will stay the same as they were for many years with Askew's Cycles. We will be adding more lines to the existing Polaris, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha Watercraft. We will be adding Seapro Boats, Tracker Boats and Off Road, Kayo Off Road and more to come. There is going to be a lot of excitement in the coming months for Elizabeth City. We are looking forward to growing the business in the North East part of North Carolina and Southern Virginia.”

Askew’s Cycles opened in February 1984 as a small accessories and repair shop. It took on its first franchise, Kawasaki, in 1987 and added Suzuki in 1991 and Polaris in 1993.

A fire on March 7, 1994, destroyed the entire facility, but it was rebuilt with success and now has been in operation over 30 years.