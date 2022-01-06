North Carolina dealers acquire Minnesota Indian shop

Motorcycle industry stalwarts Lloyd Greer and Tim Sutherland have acquired Bison Thunder Motorcycle in St. Paul and will offer their exclusive performance work, accessories, and customizing skills at the dealership now operating as Indian Motorcycle St. Paul.

The new ownership team of Sara Ramseur, Amanda Bramble, Greer and Sutherland tentatively plan to hold a grand opening around Feb. 1 at the dealership located at 2967 Hudson Road in St. Paul.

“We are excited about this tremendous opportunity and see unlimited potential for Indian Motorcycle St. Paul,” Sutherland said. “We’ve got an outstanding facility with an inviting showroom and state-of-the-art service facility. Plus, we’ll expand the service center with Lloyd’z Garage, which will provide riders with the ultimate in performance.”

Doug and Jeanne Kauth, the previous owners of Bison Thunder Motorcycle, sold the dealership to spend more time with family. Greer and Sutherland have owned and operated Indian Motorcycle Charlotte in North Carolina since 2018, and last summer they opened Lloyd’z Garage on the grounds of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Ramseur is the operations manager for Indian Motorcycle St. Paul, and Bramble is the marketing and general sales manager. Sutherland said most of the Bison sales and service staff is being retained, so there will be outstanding continuity with current customers.

“We are honoring all previously placed orders for new Indian Motorcycles, and are also honoring terms of the ‘No Worries Promise’ that Bison offered,” said Bramble. “Our goal is to make the transition as smooth and seamless as possible for our customers.”

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul is now the area’s leading source of new Indian Motorcycles, previously owned bikes of all brands, and Indian-branded accessories and apparel. The dealership provides premium technical service and maintenance work, and will offer industry-leading performance products and tuning through the in-house Lloyd’z Garage operation.

“We’re very familiar with Upper Midwest riders and their passion for motorcycles,” Greer said. “Tim and I have owned and operated performance and accessory businesses that have enjoyed outstanding support from Midwest riders, so we know they optimize every riding opportunity. Our goal is to put them on the best bikes available with performance upgrades to enhance their experiences.”

Indian Motorcycle St. Paul will be establishing robust social media outlets to stay in touch with customers, and will host Indian Motorcycle demo ride events during the riding season. The spacious dealership is easily accessible as it is located just minutes from the junction of I-94 and I-494/694.

Advertisement