Dealership names top salesman for 2020

It wasn’t much of a surprise when a dealership known for its top-notch sales and customer service awarded its annual Top Salesman Award for 2020.

Victor Gill was named the top salesman for 2020 at Brewer Cycles in Henderson, North Carolina. Sales manager Ryan Jones made the presentation to Gill in February.

Victor Gill (third from left) was named the top salesman for 2020 at Brewer Cycles in Henderson, North Carolina. Joining Gill are president Chris Brewer, vice president Tyler Brewer and sales manager Ryan Jones. Photo courtesy of Brewer Cycles

Gill has been employed by the dealership for 19 years, but none were better from a sales perspective than 2020. Married to Almice for 40 years, the couple has two children. He’s consistently the top salesman of the month and year at Brewer Cycles.

