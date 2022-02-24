Next stop: North Carolina Motorcycle Dealer Association annual meeting

If the temps are still single digits in late February, it must be time for the PSB content director to get outta dodge. That’s why we’ll be packing our bags this weekend to head to the North Carolina Motorcycle Dealers Association Winter Meeting in Durham.

President Chris Brewer will gather the Tar Heel state dealers on Feb. 26-27 at the Aloft hotel in downtown Durham. It’s an amazing spot overlooking the Durham Tobacco Campus and the Durham Bulls Stadium.

Brewer has secured state treasurer Dale Folwell as a guest speaker. He will be updating attendees on what is happening with the state’s off-road title bill. Unrelated, Powersports Business content director Dave McMahon will offer a presentation as part of the lineup of an array of speakers.

As always, check out the Powersports Business Instagram and Facebook to get an inside look. We can’t wait to join the NC dealers this weekend and look forward to seeing everyone.

