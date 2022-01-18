Dealership group grows to nine locations with acquisitions

The first month of 2022 is off to a strong start in the dealership acquisition space, continuing to show that well-run dealerships remain coveted purchases.

MOMS, the Manchester, New Hampshire-based family-owned dealership group, has acquired family-owned, multi-line dealerships in Connecticut and western Massachusetts in recent weeks.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, MOMS completed the acquisition of Enfield Motorsports in Enfield, Connecticut, and more recently acquired Valley Motorsports in Northampton, Massachusetts.

MOMS now operates a network of nine dealerships. Like MOMS, both Enfield Motorsports and Valley Motorsports have been family owned and operated businesses that developed outstanding relationships with customers over 50 years in business.

Customers of both dealerships will benefit from the extensive financing resources that MOMS offers, and from the greatly expanded availability of products that can be transferred among the nine MOMS dealerships throughout New England.

High praise for Enfield Motorsports owners

MOMS president Joel Wheeler expressed his great respect for the integrity and business acumen of the family that led Enfield Motorsports for decades.

“Dealership founders Bruce and Shirley Miller earned their excellent reputation with great customer service and community involvement over the years,” he said. “Their children ensured that Enfield Motorsports has remained a top choice among the region’s riders, and we are honored to take over for Dale and Diane as they ease into retirement.”

Wheeler said MOMS plans to retain the dealership’s existing sales, service, and parts department staffs. Pending OEM approval, the store will continue to offer powersports products from the same premium brands, including Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, Ski-Doo, Polaris and more.

Carrying on the Valley tradition of excellence

Jerry Randall and John Schieffelin founded Valley Motorsports in 1973, and Randall and his family have delivered the dealership’s legendary customer service in recent years.

“It is the support of this community, our loyal customers, and employees that have made our business a success,” said Jerry Randall. “I am grateful to all of you that I’ve had the honor to know over the years… It was important to me that my life’s work and passion for powersports would be carried on after my retirement. I am confident that the MOMS dealership group is the right choice to continue as the enthusiast-oriented dealership we’ve always been. They will provide the same excellent customer service.”

Wheeler said MOMS will retain the dealership’s personnel to ensure continuity and a smooth ownership transition. Pending OEM approval, the store will continue to carry powersports products from premium brands that include Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Kymco and Yamaha.

MOMS locations

New Hampshire – Manchester, Groveton and Gorham

Connecticut – Enfield

Massachusetts – Foxboro, Revere, North Chelmsford, Tyngsboro and Northampton

