Dealerships partner for acquisition in New York

Maddie’s Motor Sports of New York has entered into a partnership with Motorcycles of Manchester (MOMS) in New Hampshire to acquire the assets of Ingles Performance of Phoenix, New York.

MOMS is a family-owned business that has become New England’s powersports leader with locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and now New York.

Mary and Graham Marcus of Maddie's Motor Sports in New York are back in the acquisition business.

The new partnership will operate as Empire Powersports, LLC. Empire is managing daily operations of Ingles Performance. Pending OEM approval, the dealership will continue to carry Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Lynx and Polaris vehicles, and Triton trailers.

“I am very excited about the potential of this new venture between Maddie’s and MOMS,” said Maddie’s VP Graham Marcus. “This new partnership will create a synergy between two of the largest dealership groups in the Northeast, and link these business entities into the future.”

In 1981, Mike Ingles opened a motorcycle repair shop in his parents’ garage. He and his wife, Robin, oversaw the steady growth and expansion of the business, which moved into its current Phoenix location in 1996.

"Ingles Performance is highly regarded as one of the best and most customer-focused operations in our area," Marcus said. “Their dedication to our industry and focus on customer experience has helped them build a strong base of loyal clients over the past 41-plus years.”

“Mike and Robin are highly regarded both by their fellow dealers and the customers they have served so well over the years,” MOMS president Joel Wheeler said. “They have become one of the region’s top dealers for Bombardier and Polaris product lines and have really excelled in serving off-road riders.”

Empire will retain the Ingles staff and will also operate using the business’s current name for the foreseeable future until OEM approval and state DMV licenses are obtained. At that point, the transaction will move from a management agreement into full ownership.

“Along with our commitment to deliver outstanding customer service, we’ll also provide shoppers with vast financing options and extensive product inventory available from our entire combined dealer network,” Wheeler said.

There are Maddie’s dealerships in Dansville, Farmington, Spencerport, and now Phoenix, N.Y. There are MOMS dealerships in Manchester, Groveton, and Gorham, N.H.; in Enfield, Connecticut; in Topsham, Maine; in Phoenix, N.Y.; and in Foxboro, Revere, North Chelmsford, Tyngsboro, and Northampton, Massachusetts.