Fowler Parts buys snowmobile aftermarket company

Fowler Parts Service (FPS), a powersports and lawn parts distributor, announced Sept. 23 the acquisition of Fett Brothers Performance, a 30-year-old snowmobile performance parts and accessories company.

Dale Fett, left, shakes hands with FPS owner Matt Pfankuch at the 2025 Hay Days Grass Drag & Swap Meet on Sept. 6. (Staff photo)

Founded by brothers Dale and Dennis Fett, Fett Brothers Performance has built a reputation for its high-quality snowmobile performance products and trusted expertise. With this acquisition, FPS says it will continue the Fett Brothers’ core business, as well as expand the product line to include more snowmobile parts and accessories.

“Once we get everything in place, we’ll start to expand the product line to include parts for the latest generation of clutches,” says Matt Pfankuch, owner of FPS. “This acquisition strengthens [FPS’] ability to add value to all our dealers’ lines, ensuring they can offer even more proven performance products to their customers.”

With the acquisition, Dale Fett will still run his Composit track business in the U.S., he says, and do shocks service and clutch balancing under the new “2 Below Trading Company” name. Customers can call or text the new business at (218) 850-0180. A Facebook page will launch soon, with a website planned in the future.

“Thanks to all our past customers for your support over the past 30 years,” says Dale Fett. “It has been a great ride.”