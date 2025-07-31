The Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) has acquired the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA), a national organization that connects riders with certified motorcycle coaches. The move aims to broaden rider access to professional coaching and is a key part of the MIC’s wider initiative to expand the powersports market and promote lifelong rider development.

With this acquisition, the USMCA program will now operate as a business division of the MIC, continuing its mission to improve rider safety, confidence, and retention. (Photo: USMCA/Facebook)

Founded in 2016 by a coalition of racers, educators, and industry stakeholders, USMCA offers a searchable online platform and mobile app that help riders find vetted, certified coaches by location. With this acquisition, the USMCA program will now operate as a business division of the MIC, continuing its mission to improve rider safety, confidence, and retention.

“USMCA connects riders with trusted, skilled coaches through an easy-to-use platform. Each coach meets rigorous certification standards, including background checks and CPR training, so riders and their families can feel confident in the quality and safety of instruction. This acquisition allows us to support riders beyond their first experience. It strengthens our long-term efforts to grow the powersports community in meaningful, sustainable ways.” — Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the MIC

Currently, the USMCA network includes over 425 active coaches, with a target of reaching 500 within the next year. The organization aims to connect 250,000 new and returning riders with professional coaching by the end of 2025.

USMCA’s leadership team — including Lindsey Scheltema, who will continue to lead the program, and Technology Director Mark Wilson — will remain in place. The former USMCA board will transition into an advisory role for the MIC.

“Coaching is one of the most effective ways to enhance safety and engagement in our sport,” Scheltema says. “With MIC’s support, we can reach more riders than ever before and continue building the foundation that USMCA was created to provide.”

The MIC will continue to operate the platform through MotorcycleCoaching.org and the Motorcycle Coaching mobile app, ensuring easy access to certified coaching resources nationwide.