MIC Lunch & Learn sessions return to AIMExpo

Motorcycle Industry Council members will have two exclusive, intimate lunch opportunities at AIMExpo. The first is with the MIC’s Board of Directors, during which members can get to know them more personally. The second is with Synchrony’s vice president, who will provide insightful consumer research findings. These complimentary Lunch & Learns, hosted by the MIC, will be held from 12:15 to 1 pm in the MIC Business Center during AIMExpo.

Wednesday, February 5

This session is moderated by Laurette Nicholl, sports broadcaster for Formula 1, Formula Drift, and Supercross. This Lunch & Learn will give you direct access to the industry’s leaders and heavy hitters. Be sure to bring your questions!

Thursday, February 6

Sheila Dreyer Van Buskirk, Synchrony’s vice president of network research and insights, will share recent consumer research that will provide a comprehensive overview of powersports enthusiasts’ path-to-purchase trends, financing insights, current consumer sentiment toward retail, as well as what to anticipate for the future.

You must be an MIC member to participate; seating and lunch are available on a first-come, first-served basis.