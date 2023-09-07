Strider Bikes reaches bike sales milestone of four million

Strider Bikes announced that it has sold over 4 million bikes, reaching a significant milestone for the company. Strider Bikes was born out of founder Ryan McFarland’s desire to share his passion for biking with his son. One of the first pioneers in the balance bike space, Strider Bikes has been an innovator in the industry since 2007– building lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children.

Thanks to Strider’s groundbreaking 2-in-1 Rocking Bike, kids as young as 6 months old across the globe are learning how to ride a bike before they’re even out of diapers. Research has found that learning with a balance bike helps kids transition to pedal bikes an average of two years earlier than those who use training wheels.

It is estimated that at least 10 million kids have learned to ride on Strider bikes through hand-me-down bikes, second-hand bikes, and Strider’s social impact programs. Photo courtesy of Strider

“Our dedication to innovation and excellence has allowed us to lower the age at which kids learn to ride a bicycle and has transformed the way kids approach their two-wheeled journey,” says Ryan McFarland, founder and CEO, Strider Bikes. “With this milestone, we’re not only marking a significant sales milestone, but celebrating the millions of kids we’ve helped learn to ride.”

What makes this milestone even more special is the impact it has had beyond just the number of bikes sold. It is estimated that at least 10 million kids have learned to ride on Strider bikes through hand-me-down bikes, second-hand bikes, and Strider’s social impact programs. Additionally, Strider Bikes proudly contributes one percent of every bike sold to the Strider Rider Fund, which has helped create opportunities for young riders globally. Over $2 million has been donated to date.

The annual Strider Cup will be taking place in Bentonville, AR on September 23, 2023 and Strider Bikes will be present at Toy Fair in New York, NY from September 30 to October 3, 2023.