NPA opens donations for 2026 AIMExpo charity auction

National Powersport Auctions and AIMExpo are gearing up for another night of industry-driven generosity as the 2026 NPA Charity Auction prepares to take place Wednesday, January 7, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The annual live auction raises money for three organizations supporting the powersports community and beyond: Road 2 Recovery, the Malcolm Smith Motorsports Foundation, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Last year’s event generated more than $34,000, and early contributions for 2026 already include signed racing jerseys, memorabilia, custom gear, and exclusive experiences — signaling strong momentum for another successful fundraiser.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AIMExpo and these incredible charities,” says Jim Woodruff, CEO of National Powersport Auctions. “The generosity of the powersports community is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what other unique items come in before the auction.”

NPA and the Motorcycle Industry Council are encouraging manufacturers, riders, collectors, and suppliers to donate items ranging from limited-edition parts and accessories to one-of-a-kind experiences and collectible pieces. All proceeds will benefit:

Road 2 Recovery – Supporting injured action sports athletes

– Supporting injured action sports athletes Malcolm Smith Motorsports Foundation – Expanding education opportunities for youth in Baja, Mexico

– Expanding education opportunities for youth in Baja, Mexico Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation – Funding research and family support programs for children battling brain tumors

Donations will be accepted through November 26. To contribute, contact Lindsey Scheltema at lscheltema@mic.org. Donors will receive tax-deductible receipts and recognition at the event.