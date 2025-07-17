NPA’s Auction for a Cause is coming back to AIMExpo

National Powersport Auctions and AIMExpo will host Auction for a Cause, a live fundraising event supporting youth programs, injured athletes, and families facing pediatric brain tumors.

At AIMExpo 2025, Auction for a Cause raised more than $34,000. (Photo: AIMExpo)

The auction is led by NPA in partnership with the Motorcycle Industry Council, as part of AIMExpo 2026, taking place Jan. 7-9 in Anaheim, California.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Malcolm Smith Motorsports Foundation, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and Road 2 Recovery Foundation

At AIMExpo 2025, the auction raised more than $34,000 – including $20,830 in live bids and $13,650 in direct donations.

This year’s auction will feature approximately 20 exclusive items, including signed memorabilia, rare collectibles, unique experiences, and gear donated by riders, brands, and industry leaders. Attendees can preview items during the show and bid live on the show floor.

“We’re honored to support these three incredible organizations at AIMExpo this year,” says Ryan Keefe, vice president of marketing for NPA. “It’s a powerful opportunity to come together as an industry and give back to causes that truly make a difference — whether it’s helping injured athletes, empowering underserved youth, or supporting families affected by pediatric brain tumors.”

The MIC is now accepting donations of auction items from brands, dealers, and individuals across the industry. Those interested in contributing can contact Lindsey Scheltema at lscheltema@mic.org by Oct. 31. All donations are tax-deductible and will be recognized at the event.