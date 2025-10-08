Honda donates $100K towards traffic safety education in elementary schools

All Kids Bike, a nonprofit with a mission to teach kids how to ride a bicycle, recently received a $100,000 contribution from Honda to support its All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program.

All Kids Bike hopes that by incorporating real traffic symbols and signals, children will gain confidence in their biking skills and develop essential safety knowledge that will carry into their everyday lives. (Photo: All Kids Bike)

The funds will help kindergarteners in communities near Honda operations gain essential bike riding and traffic safety skills. Honda associates will also volunteer to assemble bikes and participate in program deliveries to local elementary schools.

Each school will receive teacher training and certification, a comprehensive eight-lesson curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable helmets, an instructor bike with conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to live support for the life of the program. The kit helps young riders practice safe biking habits in a controlled setting that mirrors real-world experiences.

Each kit includes:

Stop Sign — Teaches riders when to come to a complete stop and look both ways.

— Teaches riders when to come to a complete stop and look both ways. Yield Sign — Helps kids understand how to slow down and give the right of way.

— Helps kids understand how to slow down and give the right of way. Pedestrian Crossing Sign — Reinforces the importance of watching for people walking across designated areas.

— Reinforces the importance of watching for people walking across designated areas. Do Not Enter Sign — Guides riders to recognize restricted areas and safe directions of travel.

— Guides riders to recognize restricted areas and safe directions of travel. Traffic Light — A child-friendly, functional light that introduces the concepts of red, yellow, and green signals to reinforce safe decision-making.

“Providing traffic safety education to young students is vital to learning safe habits for life,” says Bobbie Trittschuh, charitable giving manager at Honda. “We are proud to partner with All Kids Bike to empower children with the skills, confidence, and awareness they need to ride — and eventually drive — safely in their communities.”

Over the next decade, more than 15,000 kindergarteners will learn to ride a bike from the All Kids Bike program, integrating bike riding and traffic safety into the schools’ PE curriculum and setting them on a path toward healthier, safer futures.

For more information about All Kids Bike, to donate, or to submit an application for a school to receive the program, please visit www.AllKidsBike.org.