Canadian dealership moves closer to expansion approval: report

A dealership in Prince George, B.C., will be likely be allowed to relocate, thanks to the support of more than 300 petition signatures and a unanimous city council vote to move forward with the process.

Forest Power Sports will be moving into a location that will include a newly built, 19,000 square-foot dealership, according to a report on PrinceGeorgeCitizen.com.

Read the article at the link below:

https://www.princegeorgecitizen.com/local-news/forest-power-sports-coming-to-college-heights-5517582