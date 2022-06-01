Cardo Systems signs additional distribution deal in Canada

As part of its global expansion strategy, Plano, Texas-based Cardo Systems has signed another distribution agreement to ramp up its availability in Canada.

Cardo Systems has announced a strategic partnership with Motovan – advancing its growth across the Americas and supporting its overall global expansion strategy. Motovan will distribute Cardo’s lineup of wireless helmet communication systems and accessories throughout the Canadian market.

Motovan has been a trusted Canadian distributor for the powersports industry for more than 40 years. With the partnership, Motovan will provide additional retail distribution coverage throughout Canada – with an emphasis on expanding Cardo’s reach across Eastern Canada. Motovan joins Cardo’s Canadian distributors – each playing a significant role in supporting Cardo as the industry leader in powersports communication.

“Over the last several years, we’ve made a number of strategic business moves that have all laddered up to our global growth strategy, including hiring industry professionals and executives who have spearheaded our expansion efforts across the Americas,” said Guy Weinberg, general manager of Cardo Americas. “Motovan is a great addition to our existing Canadian partners, allowing us to expand our footprint in the Canadian powersports market.”

“Motovan is extremely excited to represent Cardo in the Canadian powersports market.” Mike Paladino, VP of Motovan. “Cardo is very much in line with our strategy of offering our dealers premium products that are constantly evolving; our sales team and staff are looking forward to servicing our valued dealers with Cardo communication systems."