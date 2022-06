Baltimore, Ontario-based Segway Powersports Canada announced last month that it issuing a recall on all 2022 E and X model Fugleman utility vehicles purchased before May 25, 2022.

There have been reports that the rear panel behind the cockpit, between the seats and the cargo bed (of some Fugleman models) are displaying signs of overheating, according to Segway Powersports Canada.

View the Segway Powersports Canada recall notice here.