Dealership expands to third location in former H-D facility

Ball Equipment, the lawn and powersports superstore with locations in Sandusky and Richmond, Michigan, has opened a third facility in Birch Run.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to further expand the footprint of our business. It is a beautiful facility located in a great community” said Chris Ball, CEO and president of Ball Equipment. “This acquisition allows us to provide a quality customer experience to outdoor enthusiasts from The Great Lakes Bay Region, as well as nearby Genesee, Oakland, Lapeer and other surrounding counties.”

Ball Equipment new location in Birch Run, Michigan, will carry Polaris ATVs and side-by-sides along with outdoor power equipment from other brands. Photo courtesy of Ball Equipment

The newly acquired building (formerly Shiawassee Sports Center) and 26,000 square-foot facility is located right off I-75.

The new store will be a Polaris powersports dealer, offering side-by-sides and ATVs and service on all Polaris products. As with Ball’s other stores, it will also sell and service outdoor power equipment, including Ferris, Cub Cadet, Billy Goat, Ariens and Gravely, all of which are popular for lawn care by homeowners, contractors and government entities.

The facility was a Harley-Davidson dealership from 2004-2021. Ball Equipment has kept the service team and will continue to provide parts, service, dyno tuning and winter storage to both loyal and new customers. The dealership is also considering adding additional powersports and lawn and garden brands to this location in the near future. Ball Equipment will initially employ eight workers at the Birch Run location with plans to expand the workforce over time.

Interested in learning more about how the powersports/outdoor power equipment crossover could work at your dealership? Join us at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, which will be co-located with a dealer-focused event from our sibling magazine, OPE Business.

Click here for the Accelerate Conferene education session lineup and to register.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Advertisement

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL