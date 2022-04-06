Dealership celebrating 40 years with expansion

A dealership shares on an Instagram post that “because our customers continue to remain our highest priority, we are heading into our 40th year with some big changes! Last week we were able to break ground on our newest construction project - an updated service facility! We hope this addition will help us to better accommodate our customers and make our service experience top notch.”

Rob’s Performance Motorsports in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, expects the project to be completed by August. The dealership sells vehicles from Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, KTM, Husqvarna and Triton Trailers.

