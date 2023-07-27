Synchrony returns as Platinum sponsor of the 2023 Accelerate Conference

Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company that delivers customized financing programs across powersports, is returning for a third year as a sponsor of the 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. The conference will be held Nov. 5-7, 2023, at the Westin Galleria Dallas, Texas, as Synchrony continues its longstanding support of Powersports Business live events.

“The Synchrony team is excited to return as a Platinum-level sponsor for the 2023 Accelerate Conference," says Susan Medrano, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony Outdoors. "This year, we will share exciting updates about the Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card, which we announced earlier this year. I will also be moderating a panel on Monday, November 6 at 10:15 a.m. The session will focus on how dealers can pivot and achieve success even during uncertain economic times. I will be joined by a host of experts, including top powersports dealership partners and additional Synchrony executives who will discuss the keys to securing customer loyalty, the current buyer journey, the role of financing, and much more. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Synchrony’s programs aim to drive increased sales at your dealership, cultivate lasting relationships, enhance the customer experience, and meet the demand for digital.

The agenda for Accelerate is continuing to progress and will be announced shortly so dealers will get to see all of the high-level topics and speakers well in advance of the Dallas event.

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference to date are as follows:

Torque Group - Platinum

Synchrony - Platinum

Podium - Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) - Gold

MotoTV - Gold

Volcon ePowersports - Gold

Speed Leasing - Gold

Sheffield Financial - Silver

ZiiDMS - Silver

Protective Asset Protection - Silver

CycleTrader.com - Silver

AppOne - Silver

Rollick - Silver

Morgan Stanley - Silver

Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website. Accelerate kicks off Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.