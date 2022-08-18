Synchrony partners with trailer company to provide promotional financing

Synchrony has announced a new financing program that will offer flexible and affordable financing solutions for consumers to purchase trailers, equipment and parts. The financing program is a result of Synchrony’s partnership with American Trailer World (ATW), a North American manufacturer, distributor and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers and truck beds. Customers will be able to purchase trailers, equipment and parts with the new financing program at ATW’s nearly 1,000 U.S. dealer locations.

The multi-year partnership comes amid unprecedented growth in the trailer industry as more people look to transport goods for both personal and professional use. Synchrony will offer a variety of flexible financing options for customers including:

Access to market-leading interest rates Loan terms of up to 84 months Simplified online application process Ability to finance all trailers manufactured by ATW

“This partnership enables us to offer flexible financing options for our dealers to utilize so their customers can purchase the products and services they need when they need them,” Johnathan Bradley, vice president of sales & marketing at American Trailer World said. “Synchrony’s years of experience, knowledge of how dealerships operate and extensive history of enhancing retail finance options will simplify how purchases are made and help us create long-term relationships with our valued customers.”

ATW dealers will have 24/7 access to Synchrony’s instant decisioning of applications, dealer and customer support, rapid response to financing questions, loan contract preparation and expedited loan funding processes as part of Synchrony’s Business Center. Financial information throughout the loan process is presented in dashboards to give customers a visual representation of the payment process, detailed explanation about how installment loans work and multiple term options to meet each customer’s unique budget requirements. For dealerships, Synchrony provides dedicated merchant service and support, customized portfolio analysis, coordinated marketing and co-branding initiatives and industry leading dealer incentives.

“ATW delivers a superior experience that strengthens customer loyalty,” Darrell Owens, senior vice president of Synchrony said. “We worked closely with ATW to design a customized, dealer-friendly program that streamlines and simplifies the purchasing process, which includes proven underwriting strategies, 24/7 online application availability and cross-promotional expertise that ensures customers are getting the best financing options available to help them complete their purchase.”