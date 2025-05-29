DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: International Female Ride Day and the women in powersports

The StaffMay 29, 2025

In episode 30 of the Power Hour, Brendan chats with Susan Medrano, who is the head of Synchrony Outdoors, and AJ Meisel, the general manager of Plano Kawasaki/Suzuki/Piaggio. The three discuss International Female Ride Day, which was celebrated May 3, along with the broader impact of women in powersports.

The Power Hour podcast comes from the editors at Powersports Business, where we meet with dealers, industry insiders, and other powersports stakeholders to discuss what they bring to the industry. 

