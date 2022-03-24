Synchrony returns as sponsor of 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference

Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company that delivers customized financing programs across powersports, is returning for a second year as a sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. The conference will be held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando as Synchrony continues its longstanding support of Powersports Business live events.

Synchrony’s programs aim to drive increased sales at your dealership, cultivate lasting relationships, enhance the customer experience and meet the demand for digital.

Synchrony's Nick Punamiya (right) barely had time to get the company swag set up in the networking room before shop talk began at the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

Advertisement

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

(You dealership lands here upon your registration - let's pack the place!)