Synchrony offers new credit card to ease aftermarket purchases

Synchrony has announced its new Outdoors Credit Card is now available to more than 5,000 powersports dealers across the U.S. The card makes it easy and affordable for millions of powersports fans to finance essential aftermarket purchases that ensure a safe and enjoyable riding journey.

The Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card was developed in response to recent Synchrony research, which uncovered that two-thirds of dealers would be interested in an aftermarket product financing program to help drive post-vehicle purchases. The aftermarket includes parts, garments, accessories and services (PGAS), which often account for the largest and most profitable portion of a sale. The recent research also showed that customers are likely to spend more, spend sooner and spend with increased frequency on aftermarket powersports products when presented with promotional finance options.

Insight Partners reports that the global powersports market is expected to reach more than $131 billion by 2028. As consumers look to spend, the Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card allows dealers to capitalize on this growing market by offering shoppers financing options for making important post-vehicle purchases. At the same time, the card makes it easy for dealers to increase loyalty from current customers, attract new consumers and ultimately add new revenue.

The Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card features include:

Six months promotional financing on purchases of $199 or more

Convenient monthly payments

No annual fee

Digital features enable customers to easily apply, make payments and manage their account online

Multiple promotional options to meet all types of budgets. These include With Payments, Deferred Interest (WPDI), and Fix Pay options

“Thanks in part to the growing popularity of all-terrain vehicles, interest in powersports has never been stronger. But as sales grow, dealers have struggled to find a financing option to support customer purchases of key aftermarket items,” said Darrell Owens, senior vice president, Synchrony. “As a partner in the outdoor industry for more than two decades, we are excited to offer these dealers a financing program dedicated to powersports customers and the products and services that fuel their outdoor lifestyles. This new card enables us to better integrate with our growing list of dealer partners and to provide them with a holistic way to expand their sales of a wide variety of outdoor products and services. For consumers, the Synchrony Outdoor card also offers a way to quickly and easily purchase everything they may need at an affordable price to ensure they have fun and safe experiences.”

Dealers like RideNow Powersports have been working with Synchrony to help their customers finance off-road vehicles for close to two decades.

“For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with Synchrony to offer financial options that enable customers to buy the powersports products they want and need,” said Nick Haider, regional operations director, RideNow. “We’re excited for the launch of the new Synchrony Outdoors Card which will make it more affordable for customers to continue their powersports lifestyle. It’s a real benefit for the customer and us to be able to offer financing solutions throughout our entire dealership instead of just on the showroom floor.”

The Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card is issued and serviced by Synchrony Bank. The card joins the other company finance offerings, including the CareCredit credit card for health and wellness purchases, the Synchrony HOME credit card for all home furnishing and home improvement, and the Synchrony Car Care credit card for gas, auto parts and service stations.

