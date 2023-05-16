BRP receives Red Dot Awards for design and innovation

BRP has been recognized with four new Red Dot Awards, adding to its collection of over 160 international honors received in design and innovation. The Lynx Shredder, Manitou Cruise, Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS and Sea-Doo Explorer models attracted the jury's attention this year.

“Each day, the BRP design and innovation team in Canada, Europe and the United States uses its creativity, expertise and unique vision to design products that change the paradigms of our industry and redefine the future of mobility,” says Denys Lapointe, chief design officer at BRP. “We strive to constantly provide increasingly innovative solutions for the current and future needs of our consumers to provide them with unparalleled experiences.”

Lynx Shredder

Inspired by the Finnish word "sisu", the Lynx Shredder's rugged yet lightweight DNA pays homage to Scandinavian design. With no equivalent word in English, "sisu" is an action-oriented mindset that refers to stoic determination, hardiness, courage, willpower and resilience. With this philosophy in mind, the design team was challenged to deliver a minimalist, lighter machine while offering the precision and control required for playing in deep snow.

Manitou Cruise

The new Manitou Cruise models bring a paradigm shift by redefining decades of pontoon design codes. Almost entirely made of recyclable materials, it stands out with a bold and innovative design that combines modernity, luxury and functionality. The result of close collaboration between the engineering, research and development, and design and innovation teams, many of the Manitou Cruise's strengths are made possible by the Rotax S outboard engine.

The Rotax S, with stealth technology, not only gives consumers greater peace of mind because of its hidden position under the boat, but also transforms the design of the Manitou Cruise by maximizing usable space on board and reducing noise and vibration. Spacious and comfortable, the Manitou Cruise features folding seats and three-in-one bench seating for a customizable layout.

Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS

The Ski-Doo MXZ X-RS allows seasoned riders to experience adventures that are unforgettable and responsible. Visibility has been greatly improved for safer riding thanks to the signature "two-eye" LED lights. The product is equipped with an industry-first Smart-Shox suspension that instantly analyzes the terrain and adjusts to provide ideal suspension response for maximum comfort and stability.

Sea-Doo Explorer

The Sea-Doo Explorer is the first watercraft designed specifically for people seeking adventure and discovery on the water. The design team focused on ergonomics, protection from the elements, storage and efficiency on board.

The removable windshield, an industry first, and the bumper add a touch of originality to the Sea-Doo’s traditional look and functionality. With the padded seat, knee pads and adjustable handlebars, adventurers who relish long expeditions will enjoy unparalleled comfort and a pleasant ride in a variety of positions. Storage space has also been optimized for better functionality, and the windshield has been designed to protect from water projection towards the driver, while allowing for extended usage during colder days.

The Red Dot Awards is one of the world’s largest design competitions, focused on design quality and innovation. Red Dot's panel of approximately 40 experts carefully evaluates each product. Over the years, BRP has been recognized with 51 Red Dot Awards.

